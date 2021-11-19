Nigerian bourse trades 1.392bn shares worth over $68m

A total turnover of 1.392 billion shares worth N27.886 billion (about $68.01 million) in 19,990 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.The weekly report released on Friday in Lagos by the Nigerian Exchange showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.471 billion shares valued at N20.941 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,410 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.082 billion shares valued at N11.579 billion traded in 11,612 deals while the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 105.796 million shares worth N11.831 billion in 2,657 deals.

The third place was The Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 56.136 million shares worth N73.687 million in 575 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Sterling Bank Plc accounted for 638.319 million shares worth N8.542 billion in 4,116 deals, contributing 45.85% and 30.63% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It explained that a total of 54,936 units valued at N481,455.15 were traded this week in 19 deals compared with a total of 23,297 units valued at N792,386.34 transacted last week in 34 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 65,606 units valued at N68.507 million were traded this week in 9 deals compared with a total of 56,655 units valued at N60.795 million transacted last week in 26 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.12% to close the week at 43,199.27 and N22.554 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX-Main Board and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which appreciated by 0.41% and 1.40% respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth Indices closed flat. ($1=N410)