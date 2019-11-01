Nigerian bourse trades 1.511bn shares worth over $53m

A total turnover of 1.511 billion shares worth N16.193 billion (about $53.091 million) in 15,544 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 2.051 billion shares valued at N16.126 billion that exchanged hands last week in 13,508 deals.

It added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.301 billion shares valued at N10.020 billion traded in 10,204 deals, while the ICT industry followed with 59.862 million shares worth N3.175 billion in 487 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates industry with a turnover of 53.268 million shares worth N125.514 million in 525 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and FCMB Group Plc. accounted for 749.819 million shares worth N4.727 billion in 2,446 deals.

A total of 1,830 units valued at N65, 956.10 were traded this week in 7 deals compared with a total of 1,405 units valued at N244,462.05 transacted last week in 9 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 7,465 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N8.165 million were traded this week in 44 deals compared with a total of 9,018 units valued at N9.713 million transacted last week in 13 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 0.21% to close the week at 26,293.30 and N12.799 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Main Board, NSE CG, NSE Banking, NSE-AFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Growth and NSE Consumer Goods Indices which declined by 0.81%, 0.54%, 0.46%, 0.46%, 0.28%, 1.48% and 0.66% respectively while the NSE ASeM index closed flat. ($1=N305)