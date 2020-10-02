Nigerian bourse trades 1.532bn shares worth over $44m

A total turnover of 1.532 billion shares worth N16.901 billion (about $44. 47m) in 17,882 deals were traded this four-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The market opened for four trading days this week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Thursday, 1st October 2020 a Public Holiday to mark the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.567 billion shares valued at N20.559 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,396 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.292 billion shares valued at N10.562 billion traded in 10,046 deals, while the Conglomerates industry followed with 62.395 million shares worth N89.205 million in 453 deals.

The third place was the Industrial Goods industry, with a turnover of 55.168 million shares worth N2.976 billion in 1,752 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc. accounted for 815.646 million shares worth N7.311 billion in 4,461 deals.

It explained a total of 192,781 units valued at N1.597 billion were traded this week in 24 deals compared with a total of 119,603 units valued at N1.228 million transacted last week in 16 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 103,480 units valued at N123.507 million were traded this week in 24 deals compared with a total of 467 units valued at N564.073.49 transacted last week in 5 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index appreciated by 2.53% while Market Capitalization appreciated by 2.55% to close the week at 26,985.77 and N14.105 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Consumer Goods which depreciated by 0.75% while NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N380)