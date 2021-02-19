Nigerian bourse trades 1.541bn shares worth over $47m

A total turnover of 1.541 billion shares worth N18.235 billion (about $47.986 million) in 22,752 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 2.683 billion shares valued at N23.662 billion that exchanged hands last week in 27,844 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.099 billion tshares valued at N11.110 billion traded in 12,544 deals, while he Consumer Goods Industry followed with 133.156 million shares worth N2.327 billion in 3,941 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 121.143 million shares worth N263.219 million in 839 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely First Bank Holding Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 553.512 million shares worth N8.931 billion in 5,132 deals, contributing 35.92% and 48.98% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 1.054 million units valued at N7.902 billion were traded this week in 49 deals compared with a total of 1.394 million units valued at N5.163 billion transacted last week in 36 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 8,613 units valued at N12.566 million were traded this week in 2 deals compared with a total of 46,721units valued at N60.054 million transacted last week in 19 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.63% and 0.61% to close the week at 40,186.70 and N21.026 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Banking, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Value, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Growth Indices which rose by 0.54%, 1.20%, 0.27%, 4.60% and 5.43% while the NSE ASeM and NSE Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat. ($1=N380)