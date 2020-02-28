Nigerian bourse trades 1.547bn shares worth over $79m

A total turnover of 1.547 billion shares worth N24.263 billion (about $79.550 million) were traded in 21,646 deals on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week by investors.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.499 billion shares valued at N17.907 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,515 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.267 billion shares valued at N17.205 billion traded in 15,149 deals, while the Conglomerates followed with 84.990 million shares worth N180.885 million in 654 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 65.965 million shares worth N3.918 billion in 2,235 deals.

The report added that trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 800.054 million shares worth N4.972 billion in 8,379 deals, contributing 51.72% and 61.70% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It noted that a total of 8,250 units valued at N69.155.40 were traded this week in 14 deals, compared with a total of 1,040 units valued at N3.606 million transacted last week in 12 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 6,321 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N7.194 million were traded this week in 28 deals, compared with a total of 40,469 units valued at N47.681 million transacted last week in 25 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 4.28% to close the week at 26,216.46 and N13.658 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Industrial Goods index which appreciated by 1.08% while NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)