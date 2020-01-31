Nigerian bourse trades 1.561bn shares worth over $85m

A total turnover of 1.561 billion shares worth N26.073 billion (about $85.485m) in 21,444 deals were traded by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this week.The weekly report of the transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.237 billion shares valued at N22.762 billion that exchanged hands last week in 21,156 deals.

It added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.154 billion shares valued at N13.650 billion traded in 11,306 deals, while the Consumer Goods followed with 137.115 million shares worth N3.177 billion in 2,908 deals.

The third place was ICT industry, with a turnover of 94.464 million shares worth N6.554 billion in 894 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc. accounted for 604.668 million shares worth N9.370 billion in 4,069 deals, contributing 38.74% and 35.94% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 29,514 units valued at N7.781 million were traded this week in 14 deals, compared with a total of 141 units valued at N520, 511.70 transacted last week in 6 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 24,014 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N26.120 million were traded this week in 12 deals, compared with a total of 59,632 units valued at N71.501 million transacted last week in 24 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 2.65% to close the week at 28,843.53 and N14.857 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Insurance and NSE Consumer Goods index which appreciated by 0.90% and 0.09% respectively while NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)