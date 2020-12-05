Nigerian bourse trades 1.675bn shares worth over $66m

A total turnover of 1.675 billion shares worth N25.425 billion ($66.907m) in 23,650 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released late on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.816 billion shares valued at N25.791 billion that exchanged hands last week in 31,665 deals.

It added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.206 billion shares valued at N12.064 billion traded in 13,534 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 102.368 million shares worth N3.616 billion in 3,511 deals.

The third place was Natural Resources Industry, with a turnover of 86.626 million shares worth N17.492 million in 28 deals.

It noted that trading in the top three equities namely Access Bank Plc, FBN Holding Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 475.819 million shares worth N6.144 billion in 4,900 deals, contributing 28.41% and 24.16% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 543,655 units valued at N4.694 billion were traded this week in 36 deals compared with a total of 471,624 units valued at N4.224 billion transacted last week in 88 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 3,198 units valued at N3.898 million were traded this week in 10 deals compared with a total of 9,697 units valued at N12.173 million transacted last week in 8 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.72% and 0.75% to close the week at 35,137.99 and N18.365 trillion respectively.

However, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Main Board, NSE Insurance, NSE ASeM and NSE Oil/Gas which appreciated by 2.61%, 1.56%, 0.19% and 1.71% (See summary of Index movements in the table below).

“Following the launch of the Growth Board Index on Monday, November 30, 2020, we are finalizing the migration process from ASeM. The Growth Board Index will be reflected in the next edition of our report,” the NSE said. ($1= N380)