Nigerian bourse trades 1.698bn shares worth over $189m

A total turnover of 1.698 billion shares worth N57.895 billion (about $189.81 million) were traded this week in 24,328 deals by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released by the NSE on Friday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.172 billion shares valued at N17.887 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,380 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.121 billion shares valued at N8.708 billion traded in 13,380 deals, while the ICT Industry followed with 324.332 million shares worth N40.717 billion in 3,330 deals.

The third place was Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 75.831 million shares worth N2.948 billion in 2,957 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc accounted for 726.103 million shares worth N41.622 billion in 4,972 deals.

The report explained that a total of 7,832 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N48,890.00 were executed in 6 deals compared with a total of 18,181 units valued at N215,365.64 transacted last week in 4 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 1,389 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N1.440 million were traded this week in 14 deals compared with a total of 10,366 units valued at N9.783 million transacted last week in 9 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 6.96% to close the week at 30,881.29 and N13.602 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of the -, NSE 30, NSE Premium, NSE Insurance, NSE MERI Growth, NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods Indices that appreciated by – 0.81%, 14.09%, 1.18%, 1.42%, 3.45% and 6.12% respectively.

($1=N305)