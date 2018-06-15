Nigerian bourse trades 1.749bn shares worth over $60m

A total turnover of 1.738 billion shares worth N18.462 billion (about $60.531m) were traded in 14,790 deals this four-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The Nigerian Government declared Friday, June 15th and Monday June 18th 2018 public holidays to mark the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan and commemorate the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.

The weekly report of trading released on Thursday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.749 billion shares valued at N31.183 billion that exchanged hands last week in 24,604 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.170 billion shares valued at N9.695 billion traded in 7,809 deals, while the Services Industry followed with 293.492 million shares worth N733.407 million in 531 deals.

The third place was occupied by Consumer Goods with a turnover of 154.093 million shares worth N4.997 billion in 3,002 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely – United Capital Plc, Ikeja Hotel Plc and United Bank For Africa Plc accounted for 811.747 million shares worth N3.887 billion in 986 deals.

A total of 62,392 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N1.004 million were executed in 13 deals this week, compared with a total of 202,916 units valued at N1.168 million that was transacted last week in 19 deals.

On the Bonds sector, a total of 9,850 units of Federal Government valued at N9.999 million were traded this week in 10 deals, compared with a total of 10,561 units valued at N10.381 million transacted last week in 20 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.67 to close the week at 38,928.02 and N14.102 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE CG, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Industrial Goods Indices that depreciated by 0.08%, 0.85% and 0.12% respectively, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)