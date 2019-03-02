Nigerian bourse trades 1.753bn shares worth over $64m

A total turnover of 1.752 billion shares worth N19.681 billion (about $64.527 million) were traded in 22,319 deals this week by investors on

the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.481 billion shares valued at N17.647 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,449 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.377 billion shares valued at N11.311 billion traded in

14,180 deals; thus contributing 78.63% and 57.47% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 115.142 million shares worth N168.128 million in 1,126 deals, while the third place was Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 113.079 million shares worth N6.051 billion in 2,993 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Diamond Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 594.377 million shares worth N4.757 billion in 4,315 deals, contributing 33.93% and 24.17% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Also traded during the week were a total of 101,254 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N577,835.06 executed in 19 deals compared with a total of 23,701 units valued at N3.020 million that was transacted last week in 4 deals.

In the bond section, a total of 25,740 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N26,597 million were traded this week in 22 deals

compared with a total of 5,845 units valued at N6.158 million transacted last week in 18 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 2.12% to close the week at 31,827.24 and N11.869 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of the NSE Insurance and NSE Industrial Goods indices which rose by 3.01% and 0.93% respectively while the NSE ASeM index closed flat ($1=N305).