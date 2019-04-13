Nigerian bourse trades 1.770bn shares worth over $50m

A total turnover of 1.770 billion shares worth N15.264 billion (about $50.045) in 17,015 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSe showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 3.544 billion shares valued at N20.264 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,130 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.257 billion shares valued at N12.127 billion traded in 10,760 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry followed with 226.767 million shares worth N288.198 million in 864 deals.

The third place was ICT Industry with a turnover of 184.641 million shares worth N76.618 million in 274 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Sterling Bank Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria and Guaranty Trust Plc accounted for 648.906 million shares worth N5.831 billion in 2,293 deals.

A total of 13,740 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N215,010 were executed in 2 deals during the week. However, there were no trade recorded for ETPs last week.

In the Bonds section, a total of 787,527 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N795 million were traded this week in 26 deals compared with a total of 18,042 units valued at N19.685 million transacted last week in 24 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.19% to close the week at 29,560.47 and N11.103 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of the NSE CG, NSE Premium, NSE AFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Pension Indices that appreciated by 0.54%, 0.87%, 1.48%, 0.90%, 0.34% and 0.73% respectively. ($1=N305)