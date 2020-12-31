Nigerian bourse trades 1.806bn shares worth over $68m

A total turnover of 1.806 billion shares worth N25.966 billion (about $68.331m) in 14,634 deals were traded this three-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The Nigerian Government declared Monday, 28th December, 2020 and Friday, 1st January, 2021 as Public Holidays to celebrate Boxing day and the New Year respectively.

The weekly report of transactions released on Thursday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 2.756 billion shares valued at N40.311 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,459 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.266 billion shares valued at N7.630 billion traded in 7,251 deals, while the Oil and Gas Industry followed with 193.541 million shares worth N783.214 million in 1,093 deals.

The third place was Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 117.755 million shares worth N1.050 billion in 2,116 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely AIICO Insurance Plc, Access Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc accounted for 763.173 million shares worth N3.029 billion in 1,764 deals.

It explained that a total of 26,141 units valued at N185.334 million were traded this week in 35 deals compared with a total of 645,669 units valued at N2.009 billion transacted last week in 33 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 5,218 units valued at N5.773 million were traded this week in 12 deals compared with a total of 488 units valued at N499,807.41 transacted last week in 11 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 3.79% and 3.83% to close the week at 40,270.72 and N21.057 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Banking, AFR Bank Value, and Consumer Goods which depreciated by 0.56%, 0.02% and 0.50% while the NSE ASeM and NSE Growth Indices closed flat ($1=N380)