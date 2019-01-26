Nigerian bourse trades 1.807bn shares worth over $56m

A total turnover of 1.807 billion shares worth N17.232 billion (about $56.498m) in 18,332 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.270 billion shares valued at N13.463 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,476 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.625 billion shares valued at N14.696 billion traded in 11,778 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry followed with 83.560 million shares worth N138.309 million in 951 deals.

The third place was Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 36.251 million shares worth N1.002 billion traded in 2,224 deals.

The report added that trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Diamond Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc accounted for 871.524 million shares worth N8.488 billion in 3,305 deals.

A total of 34,341 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N440,166.37 executed in 7 deals during the week compared with a total of 55 units valued at N5,610.00 that was transacted last week in 2 deals

In the Bonds section, a total of 3,498 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N3.131 million were traded this week in 20 deals compared with a total of 3,573 units valued at N3.764 million transacted last week in 24 deals. S/N Security Deals Volume Value

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.36% to close the week at 31,426.63 and N11.719 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE ASeM, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas, NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods Indices that depreciated by 0.17%, 0.41%, 1.32%, 0.60% and 2.02% respectively. ($1=N305)