Nigerian bourse trades 1.880bn shares worth over $38m in 12,036 deals

A total turnover of 1.880 billion shares worth N18.988 billion (about $38.909m) in 12,036 deals was traded at the three-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.The Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday 26th and Tuesday 27th December 2022 a Public Holiday to mark the Christmas celebrations,

The weekly report released by the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos to mark the last day of trading in 2022, showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 860.933 million shares valued at N16.134 billion that exchanged hands last week in 14,502 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.719 billion shares valued at N8.755 billion traded in 6,172 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry followed with 27.506 million shares worth N79.195 million in 355 deals.

The third place was the Oil and Gas Industry, with a turnover of 24.367 million shares worth N2.203 billion in 758 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc and FBN Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.149 billion shares worth N3.469 billion in 295 deals, contributing 61.11% and 18.27% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 1.308 million units valued at N6.536 million were traded this week in 31 deals compared with a total of 1.303 million units valued at N6.011 million transacted last week in 37 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 69,961 units valued at N66.888 million were traded this week in 18 deals compared with a total of 28,007 units valued at N27.186 million transacted last week in 15 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 3.11% to close the week at 51,251.06 and N27.915 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Banking, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX MERI Growth and NGX MERI Value indices which depreciated by 1.25%, 0.44%, 0.43% and 0.02% respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

($1=N488)