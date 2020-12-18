Nigerian bourse trades 1.893bn shares worth over $46m

A total turnover of 1.893 billion shares worth N17.647 billion (about $46,449m) in 20,660 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released by the NSE on Friday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 2.265 billion shares valued at N20.990 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,722 deals.

It added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.489 billion shares valued at N8.385 billion traded in 10,834 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 106.986 million shares worth N2.360 billion in 3,447 deals.

The third place was Services Industry, with a turnover of 74.754 million shares worth N191.833 million in 448 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely Jaiz Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Niger Insurance Plc accounted for 761.866 million shares worth N1.468 billion in 1,395 deals, contributing 40.25% and 8.32% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It explained that a total of 412,358 units valued at N1.396 billion were traded this week in 40 deals compared with a total of 292,510 units valued at N2.270 billion transacted last week in 45 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 47,699 units valued at N53.129 million were traded this week in 22 deals compared with a total of 13,555 units valued at N17.369 million transacted last week in 8 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 7.46% to close the week at 36,804.75 and N19.236 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher while the NSE ASeM and NSE Growth Indices closed flat. ($1=N380)