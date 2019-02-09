Nigerian bourse trades 1.894bn shares worth over $88m

A total turnover of 1.894 billion shares worth N26.884 billion (about $88.144m) in 19,213 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the figures were contrast to a total of 1.452 billion shares valued at N14.788 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,318 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.498 billion shares valued at N19.724 billion traded in 12,581 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 144.426 million shares worth N4.552 billion in 2,484 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 143.320 million shares worth N220.050 million in 998 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc accounted for 791.318 million shares worth N10.817 billion in 5,046 deals, contributing 41.79% and 40.23% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 6,590 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N55,711.29 executed in 2 deals were also traded during the week, compared with a total of 668 units valued at N58,897.50 that was transacted last week in 21 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 2,668 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N2.886 million were traded this week in 14 deals compared with a total of 4,336 units valued at N4.308 million transacted last week in 26 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 2.92% to close the week at 31,529.92 and N11.758 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE Industrial Goods Index that depreciated by 0.66%. ($1=N305)