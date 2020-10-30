Nigerian bourse trades 1.909bn shares worth over $62m

A total turnover of 1.909 billion shares worth N23.610 billion (about $62.131 million) in 23,578 deals were traded this four-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The Federal Government of Nigeria declared Thursday, 29th October as a public holiday to commemorate Eid-el-Maulud.

The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.505 billion shares valued at N19.668 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,552 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.478 billion shares valued at N15.576 billion traded in 12,546 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 131.788 million shares worth N2.613 billion in 4,112 deals.

The third place was the Industrial Goods, with a turnover of 83.526 million shares worth N3.573 billion in 1,818 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holding Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc accounted for 576.514 million shares worth N6.791 billion in 4,652 deals, contributing 30.19% and 28.76% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It explained that a total of 262,849 units valued at N2.160 billion were traded this week in 52 deals compared with a total of 284,105 units valued at N2.090 billion transacted last week in 44 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 7,730 units valued at N9.211 million were traded this week in 15 deals compared with a total of 19,811 units valued at N25.898 million transacted last week in 10 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 6.39% to close the week at 30,530.69 and N15.958 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE ASeM Index that closed flat. ($1= N380)