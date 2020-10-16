Nigerian bourse trades 1.955bn shares worth over $60m

A total turnover of 1.955 billion shares worth N22.978 billion (about $60.46 million) in 22,844 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 3.140 billion shares valued at N35.372 billion that exchanged hands last week in 35,099 deals.

It added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.648 billion shares valued at N18.824 billion traded in 13,050 deals; thus contributing 84.29% and 81.92% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates industry followed with 99.313 million shares worth N87.823 million in 553 deals, while the third place was the Consumer Goods, with a turnover of 60.570 million shares worth N991.189 million in 3,269 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely United Bank for Africa Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 885.515 million shares worth N15.881 billion in 6,308 deals, contributing 45.30% and 69.11% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 701,543 units valued at N6.051 billion were traded this week in 44 deals compared with a total of 1.051 million units valued at N4.847 billion transacted last week in 33 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 19,475 units valued at N23.752 million were traded this week in 5 deals compared with a total of 79,691 units valued at N108.241 million transacted last week in 23 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.86% to close the week at 28,659.45 and N14.980 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Insurance which depreciated 0.68% while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N380)