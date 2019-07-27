Nigerian bourse trades 1,069bn shares worth over $37m

A total turnover of 1.069 billion shares worth N11.393 billion ($37.354 million) in 16,346 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.086 billion shares valued at N13.390 billion that exchanged hands last week in 15,774 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 606.437 million shares valued at N5.381 billion traded in 7,529 deals, while the ICT Industry followed with 225.576 million shares worth N1.776 billion in 751 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 66.375 million shares worth N85.924 million in 890 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Courteville Business Solutions Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and FCMB Group Plc accounted for 402.694 million shares worth N819.828 million in 1,526 deals.

It added that a total of 753 units valued at N102,213.02 were traded this week in 8 deals and that there was no trade recorded last week.

In the Bonds section, a total of 22,242 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N22.559 million were traded this week in 15 deals compared with a total of 5,666 units valued at N5.847 billion transacted last week in 17 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 0.003% to close the week at 27,918.59 and N13.606 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE-Main Board, NSE Banking, NSE Pension, NSE Insurance, NSE AFR Div Yield and NSE Oil/Gas indices which depreciated by 0.28%, 0.39%, 0.18%, 0.94%, 1.13% and 0.19% respectively. ($1=N305)