Nigerian bourse trades 11.400 billion shares worth over $94m

A total turnover of 11.400 billion shares worth N35.892 billion (about $94.452m) were traded in 39,265 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 4.509 billion shares valued at N58.733 billion that exchanged hands last week in 47,140 deals.

The Construction/Real Estate industry displace the Financial Services industry from the top of the activity chart with 8.529 billion shares valued at N6.055 billion traded in 438 deals.

The Financial Services Industry followed with 1.991 billion shares worth N19.933 billion in 21,725 deals, while the third place was the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 423.702 million shares worth N526.698 million in 1,962 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely UAC- Property Development Company Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc accounted for 9.259 billion shares worth N6.639 billion in 1,958 deals, contributing 81.22% and 18.50% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 21,455 units valued at N174.674 million were traded this week in 15 deals compared with a total of 986,941units valued at N4.685 billion transacted last week in 62 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 11,014 units valued at N15.257 million were traded this week in 15 deals compared with a total of 13,332 units valued at N17.142 million transacted last week in 19 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 2.57% to close the week at 34,136.82 and N17.838 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Insurance Index which appreciated by 0.51% while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N380)