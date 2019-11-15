Nigerian bourse trades 2.084bn shares worth over $111m

A total turnover of 2.084 billion shares worth N33.867 billion (about $111.03 million) were traded in 21,849 deals on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by investors in four trading days this week.The Nigerian Government declared Monday, November 11, 2019 as Public Holiday to mark the Eid-Ul-Maulud celebrations.

According to the weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE, the figures were in contrast to a total of 2.063 billion shares valued at N18.431 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,778 deals.

It added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.705 billion shares valued at N21.555 billion and traded in 15,395 deals, while the Consumer Goods industry followed with 188.870 million shares worth N7.445 billion in 1,989 deals.

The third place was occupied by Conglomerate industry with a turnover of 82.675 million shares worth N128.662 million in 691 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc. accounted for 1.210 billion shares worth N17.048 billion in 7,031 deals.

The report explained that a total of 1,523 units valued at N262,358.33 were traded this week in 8 deals, compared with a total of 5,624 units valued at N177, 580.70 transacted last week in 5 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 31,474 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N33.486 million were traded this week in 12 deals, compared with a total of 34,163 units valued at N39.269 million transacted last week in 15 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 2.04% to close the week at 26,851.68 and N13.071 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Insurance and NSE Oil/Gas indices which declined by 0.56% and 1.76% respectively, while the NSE ASeM index closed flat. ($1=N305)