Nigerian bourse trades 2.087bn shares worth over $86m

A total turnover of 2.087 billion shares worth N26.470 billion (about $86.786 million) in 24,262 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released by the NSE on Friday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 2.683 billion shares valued at N32.646 billion that exchanged hands last week in 30,956 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 1.117 billion shares valued at N13.693 billion traded in 13,739 deals, while the Healthcare industry followed with 521.893 million shares worth N182.965 million in 420 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 123.606 million shares worth N573.907 million in 1,164 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services Plc, Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 877.992 million shares worth N8.399 billion in 5,251 deals.

The report noted that a total of 8,871 units valued at N36.909 million were traded this week in 20 deals, compared with a total of 15,390 units valued at N13.095 million transacted last week in 32 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 53,219 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N58.147 million were traded this week in 16 deals, compared with a total of 64,840 units valued at N71.362 million transacted last week in 30 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.69% and 0.54% to close the week at 29,618.52 and N15.256 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE 30, NSE CG, NSE Premium, NSE Banking, NSE AFRI Bank Value, NSE MERI Value and NSE Oil/Gas index, which appreciated by 0.66%, 0.64%, 3.85%, 2.30%, 2.67%, 1.74% and 0.57% respectively while NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)