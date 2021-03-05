Nigerian bourse trades 2.092bn shares worth over $78m

A total turnover of 2.092 billion shares worth N29.744 billion (about $78.273 million) in 24,238 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.930 billion shares valued at N20.656 billion that exchanged hands last week in 24,687 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.633 billion shares valued at N10.727 billion traded in 13,269 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 92.009 million shares worth N4.521 billion in 4,168 deals.

The third place was Oil & Gas Industry, with a turnover of 91.340 million shares worth N10.527 billion in 1,471 deals.

Iy added that trading in the top three equities namely Wema Bank Plc, Axamansard Insurance Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 903.561 million shares worth N5.564 billion in 4,017 deals.

According to the report, a total of 56,069 units valued at N411.581 million were traded this week in 12 deals compared with a total of 159,764 units valued at N1.251 billion transacted last week in 20 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 4,550 units valued at N4.857 million were traded this week in 8 deals compared with a total of 21,438 units valued at N23.282 million transacted last week in 18 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.18% to close the week at 39,331.61 and N20.578 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Industrial Goods and NSE Sovereign Bond Indices which rose by 1.39% and 0.07% while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N380)