Nigerian bourse trades 2.187bn shares worth over $39m

A total turnover of 2.187 billion shares worth N16.183 billion (about $39.47 million) in 14,377 deals were traded this four-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.The Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday 1st October 2021 a Public Holiday to mark the nation’s 61st Independence anniversary.

The weekly report of trading released on Friday in Lagos by the Nigerian Exchange showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.290 billion shares valued at N13.921 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,745 deals.

According to the report, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 778.434 million shares valued at N5.591 billion traded in 7,183 deals, while the Services Industry followed with 775.712 million shares worth N2.909 billion in 416 deals.

The third place was Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 448.662 million shares worth N3.999 billion in 2,257 deals.

It added that trading in the top three equities namely Transcorp Hotels Plc, Honeywell Flour Mill Plc and FBN Holdings Plc accounted for 1.494 billion shares worth N6.944 billion in 1,017 deals, contributing 68.33% and 42.91% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 160,433 units valued at 52.347 million were traded this week in 23 deals compared with a total of 9,728 units valued at N437,821.70 transacted last week in 18 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 41,267 units valued at N42.568 million were traded this week in 17 deals compared with a total of 60,929 units valued at N62.810 million transacted last week in 27 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 3.23% and 3.57% to close the week at 40,221.17 and N20.956 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Insurance index which depreciated by 7.58%, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth Indices closed flat. ($1=N410)