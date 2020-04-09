Nigerian bourse trades 2.440bn shares worth over $52m

A total turnover of 2.440 billion shares worth N19.932 billion (about $52.452m) were traded in 18,918 deals by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) this four-day week trading week.The Nigerian Government declared Friday, April 10, 2020, Good Friday, and Monday April 13, 2019, Easter Monday, as Public Holidays to mark the end of the Lenten season and Easter celebrations.

The weekly report of transactions released by the NSE on Thursday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.534 billion shares valued at N11.267 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,928 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 2.182 billion shares valued at N11.107 billion traded in 11,322 deals, while the Industrial Goods followed with 102.769 million shares worth N3.633 billion in 2,483 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 51.075 million shares worth N3.578 billion in 1,924 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc. accounted for 1.702 billion shares worth N8.033 billion in 4,443 deals.

According to the report, a total of 3.027 million units valued at N13.034 million were traded this week in 23 deals, compared with a total of 6,759 units valued at N61,035.98 transacted last week in 19 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 1.37% to close the week at 21,384.03 and N11.144 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Oil/Gas, NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods which depreciated by 4.76%, 2.65% and 6.59% while NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N380)