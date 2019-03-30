Nigerian bourse trades 2.629bn shares worth over $41m

A total turnover of 2.629 billion shares worth N12.794 billion (about $41.947 million) were traded in 15,558 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).According to the weekly report of transactions released by the NSE on Friday in Lagos, the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.198 billion shares valued at N12.273 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,293 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 2.346 billion shares valued at N8.602 billion traded in 9,331 deals.

The ICT Industry followed with 140.531 million shares worth N28.117 million in 113 deals and the third place was Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 54.152 million shares worth N2.099 billion in 2,613 deals.

The report added that trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Wema Bank Plc, Chams Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 1.948 billion shares worth N3.449 billion in 1,642 deals.

Also traded during the week were a total of 85,775 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N1.187 million executed in 22 deals compared with a total of 7,165 units valued at N1.933 million that was transacted last week in 2 deals

In the Bonds section, a total of 3,453 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N3.565 million were traded this week in 24 deals compared with a total of 2,224 units valued at N2.324 million transacted last week in 18 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index depreciated by 0.31% while Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.51% to close the week at 31,041.42 and N11.672 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of the NSE Premium, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and NSE Lotus II indices which appreciated by 0.15%, 1.07%, 3.56% and 1.02% respectively while NSE ASeM closed flat. ($1=N305)