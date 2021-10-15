Nigerian bourse trades 2.838 billion shares worth over $77m

A total turnover of 2.838 billion shares worth N31.653 billion (about $77.202 million) in 23,355 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.The weekly report of trading released on Friday in Lagos by the Nigerian Exchange showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 2.179 billion shares valued at N21.963 billion that exchanged hands last week in 22,438 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 2.428 billion shares valued at N26.442 billion traded in 13,884 deals, while the Consumer Goods followed with 170.407 million shares worth N1.653 billion in 3,350 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 68.996 million shares worth N133.382 million in 625 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Plc accounted for 1.834 billion shares worth N23.372 billion in 5,981 deals.

According to the report, a total of 135,084 units valued at N2.041 million were traded this week in 17 deals compared with a total of 260 units valued at N5,362.50 transacted last week in 2 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 19,603 units valued at N21.192 million were traded this week in 19 deals compared with a total of 62,005 units valued at N65.842 million transacted last week in 39 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.39% and 1.54% to close the week at 41,438.15 and N21.625 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX ASeM Index which closed flat. ($1=N410)