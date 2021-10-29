Nigerian bourse trades 3.002bn shares worth over $84m

A total turnover of 3.001 billion shares worth N34.547 billion (about $84.26 million) in 25,932 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the Exchange showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.565 billion shares valued at N18.384 billion that exchanged hands last week in 21,621 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.600 billion shares valued at N15.608 billion traded in 14,065 deals, while the Oil and Gas Industry followed with 845.699 million shares worth N11.725 billion in 1,706 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 220.120 million shares worth N335.235 million in 1,238 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Eterna Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, and Transnational Corporation Of Nigeria Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 1.731 billion shares worth N19.681 billion in 4,207 deals, contributing 57.66% and 56.97% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 186,360 units valued at N3.251 million were traded this week in 16 deals compared with a total of 549 units valued at N10,680 transacted last week in 7 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 47,577 units valued at N50.350 million were traded this week in 32 deals compared with a total of 12,256 units valued at N12.227 million transacted last week in 19 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.66% to close the week at 42,038.60 and N21.938 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX CG and NGX Meri Value indices which depreciated by 0.04% and 2.20% respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth Indices closed flat. ($1=N410)