Nigerian bourse trades 3.008bn shares worth over $99m

A total turnover of 3.008 billion shares worth N30.296 billion (about $99.331 million) were traded in 24,036 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.415 billion shares valued at N19.644 billion that exchanged hands last week in 20,659 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 2.539 billion shares valued at N23.510 billion traded in 13,179 deals, while the Oil and Gas Industry followed with 273.443 million shares worth N2.358 billion in 3,735 deals.

The third place was occupied by Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 60.840 million shares worth N2.654 billion in 3,141 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely – FCMB Group Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, and Oando Plc accounted for 1.816 billion shares worth N9.599 billion in 3,851 deals.

In the Bonds sector, a total of 13,735 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N14.128 million were traded this week in 16 deals, compared with a total of 2,500 units valued at N2.367 million transacted last week in 10 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.28% to close the week at 40,814.89 and N14.743 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE CG, NSE Premium, NSE-Main Board, NSE 30, NSE Banking, NSE Oil/Gas, and NSE Pension indices, which appreciated by 1.08%, 1.38%, 0.54%, 0.13%, 2.34%, 0.73% and 1.42% respectively. ($1=N305)