Nigerian bourse trades 3.268bn shares worth over $92m

A total turnover of 3.268 billion shares worth N28.123 billion (about $92.206m) in 35,761 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 7.157 billion shares valued at N42.545 billion that exchanged hands last week in 39,037 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 2.482 billion shares valued at N17.056 billion traded in 23,039 deals while the Conglomerates Industry followed with 375.113 million shares worth N1.047 billion in 1,968 deals.

The third place was occupied by Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 262.198 million shares worth N6.843 billion in 5,921 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely – FCMB Group Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, and Skye Bank Plc accounted for 1.181 billion shares worth N2.830 billion in 5,219 deals, contributing 36.14% and 10.06% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 16,268 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N17.053 million were traded this week in 28 deals, compared with a total of 6,715 units valued at N5.318 million transacted last week in15 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.98% and 2.09% to close the week at 44,639.99 and N16.019 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher during the week with the exception of the NSE-Main Board, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil/Gas Indices that depreciated by 0.33%, 3.33% and 0.70% respectively while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)