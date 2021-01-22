Nigerian bourse trades 4.288bn shares worth over $68m

A total turnover of 4.288 billion shares worth N25.989 billion (about $68.392m) were traded in 32,849 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 3.447 billion shares valued at N32.725 billion that exchanged hands last week in 30,327 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 2.607 billion shares valued at N12.454 billion traded in 15,128 deals.

According to the report, the Conglomerates Industry followed with 813.813 million shares worth N1.561 billion in 2,417 deals, while the third place was Oil and Gas Industry, with a turnover of 212.126 million shares worth N821.978 million in 2,726 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc and Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc accounted for 1.582 billion shares worth N1.564 billion in 2,726 deals.

A total of 778,755 units valued at N4.575 billion were traded this week in 46 deals compared with a total of 413,509 units valued at N2.454 billion transacted last week in 42 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 2,515 units valued at N2.606 million were traded this week in 16 deals compared with a total of 11,420 units valued at N12.325 million transacted last week in 17 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.42% and 0.38% to close the week at 41,001.99 and N21.449 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE MERI Growth which appreciated by 0.12% while the NSE ASeM and NSE Growth Indices closed flat ($1=N380)