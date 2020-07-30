Nigerian bourse trades 421.984m shares worth over $14m

A total turnover of 421.984 million shares worth N5.337 billion (about $14.825m) were traded in 11,801 deals this three-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The Nigerian Government declared Thursday 30th and Friday 31st July 2020 as public holidays to mark the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

The weekly report of trading released by the NSE on Thursday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.350 billion shares valued at N14.433 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,723 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 249.588 million shares valued at N1.563 billion traded in 5,899 deals, while the Consumer Goods industry followed with 51.760 million shares worth N1.072 billion in 1,877 deals.

The third place was the Industrial Goods industry, with a turnover of 46.197 million shares worth N833.473 million in 1,489 deals.

It added that trading in the top three equities namely WAPCO Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc. accounted for 110.114 million shares worth N685.942 million in 1,587 deals, contributing 26.09% and 12.85% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 34,880 units valued at N44.775 million were traded this week in 22 deals, compared with a total of 53,420 units valued at N444.544 million transacted last week in 14 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 11,909 units valued at N15.732 million were traded this week in 8 deals compared with a total of 1,747 units valued at N1.985 million transacted last week in 8 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 1.09% to close the week at 24,693.73 and N12.882 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE ASeM, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil/Gas Indices which depreciated by 0.06%, 0.44% and 6.51% respectively. ($1=N360)