Nigerian bourse trades 5.011bn shares worth over $150m

A total turnover of 5.011 billion shares worth N45.816 billion (about $150.216m) were traded in 44,569 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 5.021 billion shares valued at N68.974 billion that exchanged hands last week in 41,542 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 3.672 billion shares valued at N29.946 billion traded in 28,608 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry followed with 864.180 million shares worth N2.440 billion in 2,561 deals.

The third place was occupied by Consumer Goods Industry with a turnover of 210.994 million shares worth N7.731billion in 7,336 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely – Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, Diamond Bank Plc and FCMB Group Plc accounted for 1.751 billion shares worth N5.023 billion in 6,131 deals, contributing 34.93% and 10.96% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

On the bond sector, a total of 4,437 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N4.260 million were traded this week in 9 deals, compared with a total of 6,301 units valued at N6.298 million transacted last week in 12 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 5.11% to close the week at 45,092.83 and N16.154trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher during the week with the exception of the NSE Consumer Goods Index that depreciated by 1.31% while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.