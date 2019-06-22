Nigerian bourse trades 7.476bn shares worth over $298m

A total turnover of 7.476 billion shares worth N91.107 billion (about $298.711m) were trade in 17,192 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 868.739 million shares valued at N15.792 billion that exchanged hands last week in 12,201 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 6.121 billion shares valued at N17.460 billion traded in 8,479 deals, while the Oil & Gas Industry followed with 1.002 billion shares worth N65.058 billion in 2,019 deals.

The third place was ICT Industry with a turnover of 115.320 million shares worth N3.387 billion in 866 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Wema Bank Plc, Forte Oil Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 6.573 billion shares worth N77.492 billion in 2,895 deals.

A total of 662 units valued at N990,530.00 were traded this week in 4 deals compared with a total of 2,163 units valued at N354,065.06 that was transacted last week in 6 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 21,682 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N22.552 million were traded this week in 29 deals compared with a total of 235 units valued at N229,216.74 transacted last week in 14 deals

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.65% and 0.59% to close the week at 29,851.29 and N13.155 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of the NSE-Main Board Index, NSE Premium Index, NSE MERI Growth Index, NSE Consumer Goods Index and NSE Lotus II which depreciated by 0.49%, 0.77%, 0.83%, 1.64% and 1.54% respectively while NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1=N305)