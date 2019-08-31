Nigerian bourse trades 713.141m shares worth over $43m

A total turnover of 713.141 million shares worth N13.295 billion (about $43.590m) in 16,237 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 2.337 billion shares valued at N19.712 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,379 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 401.887 million shares valued at N4.069 billion traded in 8,627 deals, while the Conglomerates industry followed with 123.330 million shares worth N197.298 million in 755 deals.

The third place was ICT industry with a turnover of 53.887 million shares worth N5.296 billion in 852 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc accounted for 242.657 million shares worth N1.808 billion in 2,990 deals.

It added that a total of 4,865 units valued at N76,851.65 were traded this week in 15 deals compared with a total of 3,943 units valued at N1.684 million transacted last week in 16 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 4,336 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N4.443 million were traded this week in 12 deals compared with a total of 1,673 units valued at N1.674 million transacted last week in 31 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 0.99% to close the week at 27,525.81 and N13.391 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Insurance Index, NSE MERI Growth Index and NSE Industrial Goods Index which appreciated by 1.15%, 0.04% and 0.34%, while the NSE ASeM index closed flat. ($1=N305)