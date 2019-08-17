Nigerian bourse trades 726.607m shares worth over $34m

A total turnover of 726.607 million shares worth N10.459 billion (about $34.291 million) were traded in 12,915 deals this three-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13, 2019 as public holidays for the Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

The weekly report of transactions released by the NSE on Friday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.081 billion shares valued at N12.014 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,246 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 554.910 million shares valued at N6.499 billion traded in 8,376 deals, while the Conglomerates industry followed with 76.161 million shares worth N86.854 million in 621 deals.

The third place was Consumer Goods industry with a turnover of 29.783 million shares worth N754.919 million in 1,855 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc accounted for 303.101 million shares worth N5.404 billion in 2,842 deals,

According to the report, a total of 1,292 units valued at N15,283.55 were traded this week in 7 deals compared with a total of 36,011 units valued at N495,359.07 transacted last week in 13 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 4,009 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N4.111 million were traded this week in 16 deals compared with a total of 18,100 units valued at N20.049 million transacted last week in 8 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 1.40% to close the week at 26,925.29 and N13.121 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Premium Index which appreciated by 0.64%. ($1=N305)