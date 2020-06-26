Nigerian bourse trades 739.375m shares worth over $23m

A total turnover of 739.375 million shares worth N8.563 billion (about $23.786m) were traded in 17,248 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stocks Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.050 billion shares valued at N10.125 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,576 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 457.851 million shares valued at N3.773 billion traded in 8,062 deals, while the Consumer Goods industry followed with 66.668 million shares worth N2.015 billion traded in 3,486 deals.

The third place was the Oil and Gas industry, with a turnover of 63.255 million shares worth N380.146 million in 963 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 211.351 million shares worth N3.042 billion in 3,623 deals.

It added that a total of 199,011 units valued at N1.525 billion were traded this week in 13 deals, compared with a total of 121,769 units valued at N675.284 million transacted last week in 22 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 9,284 units valued at N10.180 million were traded this week in 8 deals compared with a total of 11,920 units valued at N12.265 million transacted last week in 18 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.01% to close the week at 24,829.02 and N12.952 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE-Main Board, NSE MERI Value, and NSE Lotus II Indices which appreciated by 0.63%, 0.41%, and 0.26% respectively, while NSE ASeM and NSE Consumer Goods closed flat. ($1=N360)