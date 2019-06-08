Nigerian bourse trades 768.983m shares worth over $41m

A total turnover of 768.983 million shares worth N12.546 billion (about $41.134 million) were traded in 11,291 deals this three-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The Nigerian Government declared Tuesday 4th and Wednesday 5th June, 2019 as public holidays to mark the end of holy month of Ramadan and commemorate the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.082 billion shares valued at N18.111 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,400 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 578.032 million shares valued at N7.384 billion and traded in 5,934 deals, while the Oil and Gas Industry followed with 55.229 million shares worth N1.486 billion in 1,111 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 48.332 million shares worth N227.418 million in 470 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa Plc, and First City Monument Bank accounted for 329.929 million shares worth N5.341 billion in 1,427 deals.

There was no ETP traded during the week. However a total of 290,130 units valued at N3.935 million were executed in 16 deals last week.

In the Bonds section, a total of 23,941 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N24.584 million were traded this week in 26 deals compared with a total of 1,057 units valued at N1.060 million transacted last week in 7 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 2.05% and 2.06% to close the week at 30,432.13 and N13.402 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices depreciated with the exception of the NSE Premium Index, NSE-AFR Bank Value Index and NSE MERI Growth Index which appreciated by 1.07%, 0.02% and 0.05% respectively. ($1=N305)