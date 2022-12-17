Nigerian bourse trades 814.089m shares worth over $27m

A total turnover of 814.089 million shares worth N12.204 billion (about $27.363m) were traded in 15,488 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.225 billion shares valued at N15.243 billion that exchanged hands last week in 15,317 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 663.799 million shares valued at N5.517 billion traded in 7,240 deals, while the ICT Industry followed with 44.358 million shares worth N4.493 billion in 1,136 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 27.372 million shares worth N1.187 billion in 3,051 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Sterling Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 394.878 million shares worth N2.847 billion in 2,274 deals, contributing 48.51% and 23.33% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 10,201 units valued at N2.827 million were traded this week in 25 deals compared with a total of 1,169 units valued at N500,331.26 transacted last week in 26 deals.

The Bonds section, a total of 10,398 units valued at N11.496 million were traded this week in 14 deals compared with a total of 20,863 units valued at N22.124 million transacted last week in 32 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.89% to close the week at 49,316.29 and N26.861 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which depreciated by 0.20%, 0.52% and 0.44% respectively. ($1=N446)