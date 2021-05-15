Nigerian bourse trades 840.334m shares worth over $25m

A total turnover of 840.334 million shares worth N9.561 billion (about $25.160 million) in 13,239 deals were traded this three-day week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.The Federal Government of Nigeria declared Wednesday 12th and Thursday 13th May 2021 as Public Holidays to mark the end of holy month of Ramadan and commemorate the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

The weekly report of transactions released on Friday by the Nigerian Exchange showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.419 billion shares valued at N15.918 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,459 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 541.015 million shares valued at N5.493 billion traded in 7,824 deals, while the ICT Industry followed with 90.382 million shares worth N571.642 million in 500 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 84.792 million shares worth N512.775 million in 551 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Access Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Etranzact International Plc accounted for 284.924 million shares worth N3.470 billion in 2,533 deals.

A total of 14,477 units valued at N258,795.90 were traded this week in 4 deals compared with a total of 30,004 units valued at N1.704 million transacted last week in 11 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 151,345 units valued at N157.944 million were traded this week in 75 deals compared with a total of 19,573 units valued at N21.027 million transacted last week in 8 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.72% to close the week at 39,481.89 and N20.579 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE Sovereign Bond Index which depreciated by 10.69%, while the NSE ASeM and NSE Growth Indices closed flat. ($1=N380)