Nigerian bourse trades 856.289m shares worth over $26m

A total turnover of 856.289 million shares worth N10.752 billion (about $26.224 million) were traded in 15,663 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the Nigerian Exchange showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.426 billion shares valued at N13.073 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,315 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 583.038 million shares valued at N3.971 billion traded in 7,894 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 62.961 million shares worth N3.197 billion in 2,579 deals.

The third place was ICT Industry, with a turnover of 45.745 million shares worth N1.646 billion in 775 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely Access Bank Plc, Universal Insurance Plc and Wema Bank Plc accounted for 211.151 million shares worth N789.843 million in 1,403 deals.

It explained that a total of 106,810 units valued at N1.852 million were traded this week in 21 deals compared with a total of 2,016 units valued at N537,038.08 transacted last week in 10 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 51,261 units valued at N52.911 million were traded this week in 26 deals compared with a total of 93,019 units valued at N99.809 million transacted last week in 39 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.06% and 0.05% to close the week at 38,943.87and N20.290 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX MERI Growth, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Oil/Gas and NGX Industrial Goods indices which depreciated by 0.79%, 0.58%, 0.12%, 0.21%, 3.35% and 0.24% respectively, while the NGX ASeM, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat. ($1=N410)