Nigerian bourse trades 866.544m shares worth over $29m

A total turnover of 866.544 million shares worth N12.257 billion (about $29 million) were traded in 17,291 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the Exchange showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.610 billion shares valued at N12.586 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,622 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 445.324 million shares valued at N3.676 billion traded in 7,560 deals, the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 119.649 million shares worth N4.969 billion in 3,424 deals.

The third place was ICT, with a turnover of 87.132 million shares worth N1.938 billion in 924 deals.

According to the report, trading in the top three equities namely Honeywell Flour Mill Plc, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 203.753 million shares worth N 1.964 billion in 2,515 deals.

A total of 1.001 million units valued at N16.762 million were traded this week in 14 deals compared with a total of 28,938 units valued at N949,074.38 transacted last week in 13 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 30,877 units valued at N31.842 million were traded this week in 14 deals compared with a total of 139,062 units valued at N139.702 million transacted last week in 19 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.10% to close the week at 39,483.08 and N20.571 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Premium, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which appreciated by 2.28%, 0.76%, 1.85%, and 0.02% respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth Indices closed flat. ($1=N410)