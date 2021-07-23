Nigerian bourse trades 896.174m shares worth over $127m

A total turnover of 896.174 million shares worth N5.235 billion (about $127m) in 11,714 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in this three-day trading week.The Nigerian government declared Tuesday 20th and Wednesday 21st July 2021 as Public Holidays to commemorate the Eid el-Kabir celebration.

The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.008 billion shares valued at N10.923 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,297 deals.

It added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 718.570 million shares valued at N3.009 billion traded in 6,223 deals; thus contributing 80.18% and 57.48% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, the Consumer Goods followed with 46.437 million shares worth N948.489 million in 1,856 deals, while the third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 39.798 million shares worth N207.132 million in 366 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Jaiz Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc accounted for 369.879 million shares worth N385.516 million in 785 deals, contributing 41.27% and 7.36% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

It explained that a total of 8,032 units valued at N1.864 million were traded this week in 19 deals compared with a total of 7,403 units valued at N486,759.25 transacted last week in 17 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 11,776 units valued at N12.167 million were traded this week in 10 deals compared with a total of 29,583 units valued at N29.805 million transacted last week in 12 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated by 1.90% to close the week at 38,667.90 and N20.147 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Insurance and NGX ASeM indices which depreciated by 0.74% and 0.31% respectively, while the NGX Growth Index closed flat. ($1=$10)