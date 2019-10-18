Nigerian bourse trades 896.610m shares worth over $54m

A total turnover of 896.610 million shares worth N16.561 billion (about $54.298m) in 12,638 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.409 billion shares valued at N31.959 billion that exchanged hands last week in 13,616 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 597.154 million shares valued at N6.721 billion traded in 7,197 deals, while the Consumer Goods industry followed with 102.130 million shares worth N7.214 billion in 2,027 deals.

The third place was the Service industry with a turnover of 84.001 million shares worth N377,017 million in 264 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc and Flour Mills Nigeria Plc. accounted for 302.285 million shares worth N5.510 billion in 1,290 deals.

The report also said that a total of 960 units valued at N146,642.75 were traded this week in 11 deals compared with a total of 9,219 units valued at N1.079 million transacted last week in 24 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 1,397 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N1.518 million were traded this week in 9 deals compared with a total of 2,519 units valued at N2.670 million transacted last week in 12 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 0.32% to close the week at 26,448.62 and N12.875 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Insurance, NSE Meri Value, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Lotus II Indices which appreciated by 2.37%, 0.17%, 0.12% and 0.46% respectively while the NSE ASeM index closed flat.

($1=N305)