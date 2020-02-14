Nigerian bourse trades 912.175m shares worth over $39m

Published on 14.02.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

A total turnover of 912.175 million shares worth N12.126 billion (about $39. 757 million)

in 17,083 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock

Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transaction released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the

figures were in contrast to a total of 1.478 billion shares valued at N20.295 billion that

exchanged hands last week in 23,263 deals.

It added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 624.219 million

shares valued at N7.129 billion traded in 9,640 deals, while the Conglomerates followed

with 93.204 million shares worth N452.093 million in 861 deals.

The third place was occupied by the Oil and Gas industry, with a turnover of 59.267 million

shares worth N124.638 million in 1,254 deals.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and

United Bank for Africa Plc. accounted for 304.089 million shares worth N5.788 billion in

4,290 deals.

According to the report, a total of 1,540 units valued at N137,421.20 were traded this week

in 5 deals, compared with a total of 3,840 units valued at N12.029 million transacted

last week in 8 deals.

On the Bonds section, a total of 23,923 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at

N28.986 million were traded this week in 22 deals, compared with a total of 55,246 units

valued at N63.094 million transacted last week in 15 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated 1.11% to close the

week at 27,755.87 and N14.456 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE AFR Div Yield and NSE Industrial

Goods indices which appreciated by 0.11% and 0.78% respectively while NSE ASeM Index

closed flat. ($1=N305)