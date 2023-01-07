Nigerian bourse trades 921.856m shares worth over $60m in 15,601 deals

A total turnover of 921.856 million shares worth N27.154 billion (about $60.611) in 15,601 deals was traded this four-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange.The Federal Government of Nigeria declared Monday 2nd January 2023 a Public Holiday to mark the New Year celebration.

The weekly report of trading released on Friday in Lagos by the Exchange showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.880 billion shares valued at N18.988 billion that exchanged hands last week in 12,036 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 616.527 million shares valued at N6.452 billion traded in 7,208 deals, while The Industrial Goods Industry followed with 138.314 million shares worth N13.356 billion in 1,063 deals.

The third place was the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 55.931 million shares worth N92.845 million in 502 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, BUA Cement Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc accounted for 450.338 million shares worth N17.203 billion in 1,862 deals, contributing 48.85% and 63.35% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

According to the report, a total of 2,172 units valued at N1.470 million were traded this week in 43 deals compared with a total of 1.308 million units valued at N6.536 million transacted last week in 31 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 6,695 units valued at N6.450 million were traded this week in 15 deals compared with a total of 69,961 units valued at N66.888 million transacted last week in 18 deals.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 0.06% to close the week at 51,222.34 and N27.899 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Main Board, NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Sovereign Bond indices which depreciated by 0.54%, 0.58% and 0.09% respectively, while the NGX ASeM index closed flat ($1=N448)