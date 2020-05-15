Nigerian bourse trades 926.418m shares worth over $27m

A total turnover of 926.418 million shares worth N9.768 billion (about $27.133m) in 20,910 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.662 billion shares valued at N18.205 billion that exchanged hands last week in 28,791 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 676.072 million shares valued at N5.053 billion traded in 10,753 deals, while the Conglomerates industry followed with 71.117 million shares worth N399.502 million in 445 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 48.835 million shares worth N1.569 billion in 3,497 deals.

The report added trading in the Top Three Equities namely, FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank and Zenith Bank Plc. accounted for 335.075 million shares worth N4.061 billion in 4,885 deals.

According to the report, a total of 146,484 units valued at N7.397 million were traded this week in 13 deals, compared with a total of 17,476 valued at N1.502 million transacted last week in 10 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 7,878 units valued at N9.070 million were traded this week in 12 deals compared with a total of 2,438 units valued at N2.594 million transacted last week in 6 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 0.72% to close the week at 23,871.33 and N12.441 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NSE Main Board, NSE CG, NSE Pension, NSE ASeM, NSE AFR Bank Value, NSE Meri Growth, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Oil/Gas, which appreciated by 1.29%, 1.52%, 0.74%, 0.36%, 1.65%, 4.76%, 2.25% and 1.56% respectively. ($1=N360)