Nigerian bourse trades 961.833m shares worth over $25m

A total turnover of 961.833 million shares worth N9.181 billion (about $25,502m) were traded in 20,058 deals this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).According to the weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE, the figures were in contrast to a total of 739.375 million shares valued at N8.563 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,248 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 618.714 million shares valued at N4.338 billion traded in 9,669 deals; thus contributing 64.33% and 47.25% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively, while the Consumer Goods industry followed with 91.119 million shares worth N2.227 billion in 3,703 deals.

The third place was the Conglomerates industry, with a turnover of 60.640 million shares worth N62.779 million in 556 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely FBN Holdings Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 275.099 million shares worth N2.818 billion in 3,497 deals.

It added that a total of 358,114 units valued at N1.912 billion were traded this week in 25 deals, compared with a total of 199,011 units valued at N1.525 billion transacted last week in 13 deals.

In Bonds section, a total of 4,590 units valued at N5.515 million were traded this week in 14 deals compared with a total of 9,284 units valued at N10.180 million transacted last week in 8 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization both depreciated by 1.99% to close the week at 24,336.12 and N12.695 trillion respectively. All other indices finished lower ($1=N360)