Nigerian bourse trades 981.147m shares worth over $25m in 15,001 deals

A total turnover of 981.147 million shares worth N10.384 billion (About $25. 326m) were traded in 15,001 deals this four-day trading week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.The Nigerian Government declared Monday, June 14, 2021 as Public Holiday to mark the Democracy Day celebrations.

The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the Exchange showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.058 billion shares valued at N12.831 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,854 deals.

The report added that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 695.803 million shares valued at N5.178 billion traded in 8,616 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry followed with 75.879 million shares worth N1.227 billion in 2,263 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 67,430 million shares worth N367.306 million in 612 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Zenith Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Wema Bank Plc accounted for 265.649 million shares worth N2.450 billion in 2,742 deals.

According to the report, a total of 101,419 units valued at N1.610 million were traded this week in 14 deals compared with a total of 1,026 units valued at N160,140.75 transacted last week in 8 deals.

In the Bonds section, a total of 26,452 units valued at N27.236 million were traded this week in 17 deals compared with a total of 5,335 units valued at N5.350 million transacted last week in 10 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by 1.30% to close the week at 38,648.91 and N20.143 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE ASI, NSE-Main Board, NSE MERI Growth and NSE Industrial Goods, which depreciated by 1.30%, 3.26%, 1.33% and 0.05% respectively, while the NSE Growth and NSE ASeM Indices closed flat. ($1=N410)