Nigerian bourse trades 988.491m shares worth over $45m

A total turnover of 988.491 million shares worth N13.839 billion ($45.455 million) in 16,414 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).The weekly report of transactions released on Friday in Lagos by the NSE showed that the figures were in contrast to a total of 1.025 billion shares valued at N9.911 billion that exchanged hands last week in 19,375 deals.

It added that the Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 769.350 million shares valued at N7.238 billion traded in 8,530 deals, while the Conglomerates Industry followed with 55.223 million shares worth N92.483 million in 719 deals.

The third place was ICT Industry with a turnover of 42.080 million shares worth N4.144 billion in 839 deals.

According to the report, trading in the Top Three Equities namely, Zenith Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Wapic Insurance Plc accounted for 348.839 million shares worth N3.520 billion in 2,703 deals.

It explained that a total of 1,115 units valued at N165,837 were traded this week in 3 deals compared with a total of 12,375 units valued at N6.223 million that was transacted last week in 8 deals

In the Bonds section, a total of 756 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N730,454.35 were traded this week in 7 deals compared with a total of 1.007 million units valued at N1.024 billion transacted last week in 14 deals.

The NSE All-Share Index depreciated by 2.41% while the Market Capitalization appreciated by 7.91% to close the week at 28,566.79 and N13.922 trillion respectively.

All other indices finished lower with the exception of the NSE Banking Index that rose by 0.78% while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat. ($1-N305)